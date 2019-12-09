Sweet Home raises $35,000 for SHHS scholarlships

SWEET HOME — A gaily decorated Christmas tree, “Glad Tidings of Great Joy,” brought $4,000 at the 16th annual Trees for Scholarships dinner and auction held Saturday evening in the Sweet Home High School cafeteria.

The successful bidders, Tony and Shelly Larson, purchased several trees and helped raised more than $43,500 toward scholarships for graduating Sweet Home High School seniors. After expenses, event coordinators hope to clear about $35,000.

“We are going to start giving out second-year scholarships,” said Sweet Home Alumni Foundation board member Mary Sue Reynolds. “If a student qualifies for a scholarship and meets requires after their first year of school, they will have the opportunity to receive a second year scholarship as well.”

The tree, sponsored by the Wolthuis family, was decorated by Brandy Darwood and Brenda Smothers. It was adorned with cotton stems, winter berries and red blooms. Galvanized farm houses were tucked into the branches, along with plaid ribbons, pine cones and twinkling lights.

This year's theme was "Visions of Sugar Plums." New tree designers were the Oregon Jamboree, Anderson Enterprises and Western University-COMP Northwest.