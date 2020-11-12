Sweet Home OKs fire district property transfer

SWEET HOME — After more than a quarter-century, the Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance District will soon own its fire hall at 1099 Long Street and Foster substation at 1390 47th Ave., the City Council agreed Tuesday evening.

The community has supported a Fire Department since 1938.

Sweet Home built the new fire hall in 1994 and in 2000, in an effort to create a stable funding resource, created a fire district, according to assistant Fire Chief Doug Emmert.

The area already was served by an ambulance district and the two merged, increasing the fire district from 63 square miles to 159 square miles. The ambulance district serves residents in 1,000 square miles.

In addition to its main fire hall and Foster substation, the district has substations in Cascadia and Crawfordsville.

The city of Sweet Home has leased the fire hall and Foster substation to the Fire and Ambulance District for $100 per year.

Fire Chief David Barringer told the council it would be much simpler if the property was actually owned by the district, which he noted serves the same taxpayers both in and out of the city limits.