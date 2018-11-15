The city of Sweet Home and Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services agreed to work together Tuesday evening to apply for federal housing funds — Community Development Block Grants — to repair and improve homes of low-income residents.
Liza Newcomb of WNHS said the city has received funding at other times. She said Sweet Home is a member of the Linn County Housing Rehabilitation Program that includes Lebanon, Brownsville, Halsey, Harrisburg, Scio, Sodaville and Tangent and unincorporated areas of the county.
Newcomb showed slides of successful housing rehab projects in neighboring communities and said a successful round of projects was wrapping up in Lebanon.
Newcomb said the program works by leveraging federal housing funds that are loaded to the homeowners to pay for projects from installation of new siding or roofing to insulation and new windows.
The homeowner does not have to make monthly payments, but when the homeowner moves or sells the home, the loan is due without interest. Those funds are then returned to a Regional Revolving Loan Fund and loaned out for other projects.
Newcomb called it a “silent second mortgage.”
Families must have an income less than 80 percent of the area’s median income level and have a credit score and/or income that precludes obtaining a bank loan. The home must be owner-occupied and the homeowner must have enough equity to support the loan, from $10,000 to $35,000.
The value of the rehabilitation work cannot exceed 50 percent of the home’s market value.
In other business, the council:
• Heard from school resources officer Geoff Hamlin about his job. Hamlin said he has offices at the high school and junior high and tries to get into all of the schools every week, even if there aren’t problems. He said building rapport with the students and staff members is important. He also heads up the police department’s Youth Explorers Program and talks to classes about drug and alcohol issues. His salary is split between the school district and police department.
• Learned from Police Chief Jeff Lynn that a one-day Citizen’s Academy is planned for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 12. Participants will have a chance to meet staff members, hear stories from detectives, dispatchers and SWAT team members, learn about crime prevention programs and discover “what it’s like to be the person behind the badge.” Applications are due by Dec. 31 and may be obtained at www.sweet-home.or.us.
• Had a moment of silence in honor of former Mayor Ruth Ganta Deal, who recently passed away. A memorial service will be start at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Sweet Home Mennonite Church, 1266 44th Ave.
• Had a first reading of Ordinance 5 that will amend the city’s zoning map, changing 5.3 acres at 3225 Main St. — the new City Hall property — from Residential Low Density to Commercial Highway.
• Approved an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments to provide technology services as needed. Current hourly rates will range from $78.84 for a workstation support specialist to $97.74 per hour for a technology services manager.