Sweet Home wasn't Ruth Ganta Deal’s hometown, but she loved it as though she was a Sugar City native.
She often referred to her adopted community as “a diamond in the rough,” and never stopped being a cheerleader and activist, pushing for a brighter future for its 9,000 residents. She often pointed to its sheer beauty — Foster Reservoir partially within in the city limits — and the grandeur of the Oregon Cascades at its back door. And the community was within easy driving distance of Albany, Portland, Eugene, the coast and Central Oregon.
Ganta Deal, 79, was the city's mayor from 1983 until 1986. She died Oct. 26 in Eugene.
She served on the council from 1979 to 1988, and, as Craig Fentiman, who succeeded her, noted, “Ruth was always friendly and outgoing, but she was never afraid to speak her mind. She expressed her opinion, even if it was contrary to what you thought about something.”
Former Mayor Dave Holley called her “one of the first strong-willed ladies to take part in local government. She was instrumental in improving our city management operations.”
Holley said Ganta Deal was “very community minded, had strong opinions and was willing to voice them. I appreciate people like that. It’s much better to know where people stand.”
He also recalled her “passion for hats."
Former Sweet Home Police Chief Gary David said Ganta Deal was “open and fair-minded, having the interest of the community as her baseline.”
“I found her to be supportive of law enforcement and the changes needed in the police department,” he said.
She was Sweet Home's second female mayor. Lettie Sankey, whose family has had a long history in the community, held the office in 1929, but she had no company until Ganta Deal a half-century-plus later.
“It wasn’t easy,” Ganta Deal once said of her early years on the council. “There was a 'good old boys' mentality, but I figured out how things were done and worked around it.”
She even took her political ambitions to Albany, mounting a campaign for the position of county clerk, running against Steve Druckenmiller.
“In 1986, Ruth and I put on a spirited campaign for the position of county clerk. It was a difficult time for us both, and we did not back down from each other as we fiercely debated the issues of the day,” Druckenmiller recalled. “Years later, it all faded into God’s beauty and grace as we grew to love each other as close friends, treasuring the confidence and support we found in each other.”
Druckenmiller noted that Ganta Deal possessed a wonderful — and often pointed — sense of humor.
“She had a great and kind heart," he said. "She was nurturing and protective of those she loved and, make no mistake, she was also tough as all get out. I will so miss her, she was such a true friend.”
Ganta-Deal and her first husband, Gregg, moved to Sweet Home in 1970. They'd vacationed in the area and she said her husband fell in love with it.
“He was working at McDonald-Douglas in Long Beach and there were layoffs,” she recalled in a 2011 retirement interview. “When he got a pink slip, we decided it was time to move.”
The family lived in Brownsville for a short time, where Ganta Deal served on the Planning Commission. After they moved to Sweet Home, Ganta Deal realized quickly there were no women on the council, so she tossed her hat into the political arena.
“I had always been interested in politics. It was during the Foster-Midway annexation,” she said. “I went around knocking on hundreds of doors and passing out flyers. I went to one house where their dog had just had pups and it bit me.”
By 1984, with the timber industry in a tailspin and local voters turning down a new tax base, the city was forced to make deep cuts. The library and city parks were closed and there was serious consideration of closing the police department, although it stayed open with staff reductions.
Gregg Ganta had asthma and emphysema issues and in 1988, the couple moved to Arizona. He underwent a lung transplant in 1994 and died in 2003.
She dealt blackjack for a couple years and then spent 15 years as a supervisor with the Arizona Department of Transportation. In 2007, she married Harold Deal, whom she'd known since the age of 12.
After moving back to the mid-valley, Ganta Deal took a job in the county clerk’s office, retiring in 2011.
Her former political opponent and new boss, Steve Druckenmiller, said upon her retirement that the two “share old-school personalities when it comes to work. She’s very good for other employees to be around. In this office you have to be flexible, especially when it comes to election time. We might work 24 hours straight. Ruth is definitely a special lady.”
Ganta Deal was born in Denmark, Arkansas, on Feb. 27, 1939, and graduated from Arroyo Grande High School in Grover City, California. She married Gregg Ganta and they had three children: Julie Forbis and sons Philip and Jerry Ganta.
She worked in the real estate business, was a reserve police officer and was named Sweet Home Woman of the Year in 1986.
She is survived by her husband, her children, seven grandchilden and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life and funeral will be from11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Sweet Home Mennonite Church, 1266 44th Ave.