Sweet Home man charged after truck lands in Ames Creek

A 37-year-old Sweet Home man was cited on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving after his truck left the road and ended up in Ames Creek in the 900 block of Long Street on Tuesday.

The incident was reported at around 11:20 p.m.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a truck right-side-up in the water and two men in its cab. Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance District staff removed them from the vehicle.

The driver, Dustin Ferebee, was transported to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and cited and released. His unidentified passenger was given a courtesy ride home by police officers.

Sweet Home Public Works was told about damage to the Ames Creek Bridge. Officers also notified the Department of Environmental Quality about the crash, although it didn't appear that any contaminants were released into the water.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sweet Home Police Department at 541-367-5181.

