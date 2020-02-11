Sweet Home makes pitch to HGTV makeover contest

Sweet Home’s 9,000 residents “aren’t afraid of getting dirty and getting it done,” narrator Emma Fitzsimons says in a 3-minute video developed by community volunteers and submitted to the HGTV's "Home Town Takeover" contest.

"Home Town" series hosts Ben and Erin Napier plan to select one community with fewer than 40,000 residents for a makeover, much like they do with individual homes. Numerous towns across America have submitted their own entry videos.

Sweet Home Community Development Director Blair Larsen said local videographer Brian Hutchings, who has more than 30 years of experience working on movies in Los Angeles and specializes in color correction, put the entry together. Hutchings worked on a 2014 documentary about backup singers, "20 Feet From Stardom," that won an Oscar for Best Documentary.

“Brian has done other videos for the community and he lives in Crawfordsville,” Larsen said. “We took the input we received from two public meetings and developed a script, and Brian ran with it.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sweet Home native Fitzsimons, who recently auditioned for "American Idol," was at ease talking about her hometown before a camera. The 2015 SHHS graduate playfully welcomes viewers to “Sweet Home — pause — Oregon,” and jokes, “I bet you thought I was going to say that other state.”