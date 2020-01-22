Sweet Home library study moves to conceptual design, cost estimating

“But we received really good input,” she added, noting community response to an online survey. Questions included gauging the importance of event space for children and teens. The survey also asked about the need for “quiet space," computer and Wi-Fi printing, large meeting rooms, tutoring areas and an expansion of materials.

Council members did not support adding a second story to the current building and were open to learning more about other potential sites.

“It’s important we keep the library close to our schools,” Mayor Greg Mahler said. “The current library is accessible from that standpoint. The library is very valuable to our community.”

Councilman Dave Trask said he has attended library programs and was amazed at how well they were attended.

“It’s important to have community involvement in this,” he said. “It is a very small building.”

According to City Manager Ray Towry, if the council decides to seek a bond for a new library, the community should be constantly reminded that the library operates on an annual levy of $1.70 per $1,000 of property valuation.

“It will have to be very clear that the bond repayment would be separate from the operating levy,” he said.