SWEET HOME: The Sweet Home High School Class of 2020 celebrated graduation in groups of seven in ceremonies held every 30 minutes on June 4 and 5 at the high school gymnasium.
Senior class advisers Steve Thorpe and Dan Tow addressed the large class, as did Principal Ralph Brown, who encouraged the graduates to keep their options open when it comes to long-term opportunities.
Brown said he was reared by a single mother of low economic means. He joined the army after high school with a goal of getting a job in construction or as a prison guard after his military service ended.
He said becoming a teacher and now a principal never seemed possible, but it was.
The school district and community volunteers held video senior awards and baccalaureate programs. Videos of all of the graduation ceremonies, plus videos of individual class members and a Friday evening parade “processional” were edited together and given to each class member.
Graduates are eligible to receive almost $1.3 million college scholarships, $250,000 in federal financial aid, $153,000 in Oregon Promise funds and more than $500,000 in military educational benefits.
Sweet Home High School
Class Motto: “It’s a great day to have a great day!”
Senior Class Board of Directors: Eaten Edwards, Megan Hager, Torree Hawken, Nich James, Hailey Miller, Gavin Nichols, Casey Tow, Brook Womack
Senior Girl & Boy of the Year: Megan Hager and Casey Tow
Valedictorians:
Megan Hager, daughter of Sunhee and Michael Hager. She plans to attend Colorado State University to study biomedical engineering and compete on the swimming team.
Victoria “Torree” Hawken, daughter of Cathleen Brands-Hawken and Brian Brands.
Nicholaus James, son of Cara and Gregg James. He plans to attend Case Western Reserve University to study biomedical science with a goal of becoming an anesthesiologist.
Pippi Somatis, daughter of Brenda Murphy and Aris Somatis. She plans to attend Linn-Benton Community College and Oregon State University to study equine massage therapy/chiropractic.
Casey Tow, son of Dan and Michele Tow. He plans to attend the U.S. Naval Academy and compete on the track team.
Brook Womack, daughter of Steve and Katrina Womack. She plans to attend the Oregon Institute of Technology and study pre-medical imaging and diagnostic medical sonography.
Salutatorian:
Tristan Saultz, son of Steve Saultz and Lisa Shields. He plans to study mechanical engineering at Oregon State University.
The SHHS Class of 2020:
Elizabeth Lee Adams, Lindsay Robin Carol Adams, Spencer Ronald Andrews, Samantha Faye Ballard, Dax Douglass Ballinger, Cierra Marie Baltezore, Bryce Paul Barreto, Alex S. Barron, Lane Alan Barstad, Adam Becker, Cade Andrew Blachly, Allison Jade Brown, Shelbie Elizabeth Brown, Kai Gregory Bryson, Justin Anthony Buchanan, Elijah Buckland, Shawna Michelle Burnett, Leano Campos-Garcia, Loren Paul Cannon, Quinn Winston Cannon, Ashley Lynette Carpenter, Sevin Cole Carson, Jasmine Lynee Carter, Nicholas Matthew Castleberry, Jordan Thomas Chaney, Ethan Michael Chiaffino, Anthony Cavazos-Christie, Pacience Anne Rose Christman, Summer Marie Clark, William Perry Coopery, Oscar Corrales, Brady Lane Cruise, Moira Ruth Curtis
Jensen Charles Damewood, Jessica Michelle Davenport, Isaiah Lee Davis, Priscilla Ann Davis, Jandy Diana Drake, Katen Taylor Edwards, Kolton Lee Roy Ertsgaard, Robby Jacob Evans, Jenna Elizabeth Pearl Evans, Olivia Gene Fairchild, Julia Rossalyn Page Flint, Connor William Ford, Aizlin Paige Goodrich, Austin Michael Gali, Paul Morgan Glynn, Shelby Linnea Goodwin, Taylor Marie Goodwin, Nevaeh Kaylinn Grajiola, Makayla Yvonne Jean Griffin, Pantera Lee-Ann Mae Groce, Caleb Joseph Gutierrez, Davin Thomas Guzman, Megan Rilee Hager, Sarah Jo Hansen, Mariah Roselyn Marlow, Victoria Ann Hawken, Dw-Wayne Orvil Hill III, Allysia Maze Hilton, Rian Christian-Patrick Howard, Iakona Kahakumakalani Howerton, Kevin Lee Hughey, Adria Maxine Ingram, Cole Thomas Jackson, Juston Wesley Jackson-Buys, Nicholaus Graye James, Zoe Ann James, Paige Elizabeth Jester, James Stephen Jewett, Samantha Ann Johnston, Hannah Goldene Jones, Levi Walker Jones
Andreas Marco Kanngiesser Jr., Orion Alexander Kirby, Jordan Ray Knowles, Kirstin Danelle Koehne, Mariah Marie Crystallen Koenig, Jasper Daniel Korn, Catherine Marie Kurtz, Jacob Ryan Lester, Lillyanna Skye Walker, Zachary Ray Luttmer, Jonathan Andrew Maas, Billie Raven Majors, Jessica Nicole Manson, Searra Dawn Marcks, Adrianna Jenavieve Masse-Benton, Kassandra Brianne Matney, Tracy Jarryd McElhinny, David Guy McMullen, Leaha Marie McQueary, NaKesha Lynn McShane, Avrie Joy Medillin, Austen Steven Miller, Brock Francisco Miller, Hailey Janessa Miller, Malachi L. Miller, Allison Jean Miner, Samantha Ann Mitchell, Cole William Mizsei, Taylor James Moore, Tye Hunter Moore, Christian Aaron Morris
Brock Anthony Nichols, Gave Lee Hunter Nichols, Katherine Elizabeth Oeder, Jarett Russel Owen, Jayce Richard Owen, Kaylee Jean Keener-Owens, Justin Michael App Pace, Kobe William Pepple, Karla Elizabeth Perez, John Joseph Petersen, John Gerritt Philipsen, Colton James Pickett, Bryce Leon Porter, Hannah Mae Piper Powell, Alice Ann Ramsey, Cade David Reynolds, Valerie Nicole Richards, Tiffany Xylia Rivas Romero, Matthew Jay Robeck, Ashton Lane Robertson, Eric Gabriel Roddy, Haiden Hawk Rooney, Kaylie Lynn Marie Rowe, Jackson David Royer, Jessica Leeann Sanderson, Tristan Michael Saultz, Killian Bradley Sawyer, Isaac Wayne Schaffer, Alexia Rae Schilling, Ryan Lewis Schrick, Colby Ryan Seiber
Kloe Lee Seiber, Chloe Rei Shaver, Panther Brom Sherwood, Skyler Steven Daniel Sills, Toby Ryan Skinner, Carson James Smith, Pippi Nicole Lisa Somatis, Shelby Renee Spinnato, Lauren Mae Taber, Sherriah Daniell Thein, Jerry Lee Thompson II, Travis Michael Thorpe, Casey Mitchell Tow, Danielle Jean Tressel, Peyton Rylee Ullrich, Jordan Levi Unruh
Kassidy Nicole Vandehei, Lucas Lee Victor, Samantha Rose Virtue, River Tait Volkers, Ashtyn Hailey Walker, Kirsten Jade Watkins, Jonoah Anthony Williams, Nathaniel Dundee Williams, Sheryanna Louise Windom, McKenzie Marie Wolfe, Brook McKenzie Womack, Courtnie Faye Woodard, Rebekah Keturah Woody, Corban Luke Wright, Mary B. Young, Zachary Quinto Zanona
