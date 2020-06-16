× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SWEET HOME: The Sweet Home High School Class of 2020 celebrated graduation in groups of seven in ceremonies held every 30 minutes on June 4 and 5 at the high school gymnasium.

Senior class advisers Steve Thorpe and Dan Tow addressed the large class, as did Principal Ralph Brown, who encouraged the graduates to keep their options open when it comes to long-term opportunities.

Brown said he was reared by a single mother of low economic means. He joined the army after high school with a goal of getting a job in construction or as a prison guard after his military service ended.

He said becoming a teacher and now a principal never seemed possible, but it was.

The school district and community volunteers held video senior awards and baccalaureate programs. Videos of all of the graduation ceremonies, plus videos of individual class members and a Friday evening parade “processional” were edited together and given to each class member.

Graduates are eligible to receive almost $1.3 million college scholarships, $250,000 in federal financial aid, $153,000 in Oregon Promise funds and more than $500,000 in military educational benefits.

