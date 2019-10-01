SWEET HOME — Sara Windom would have been happy to receive a T-shirt for submitting a video to "America’s Funniest Home Videos."
But to her surprise, the video was selected for the show (now officially called "AFV"), and the Windom family, which includes husband Mike, and children, Emily, 16, and Jacob, 14, along with their 2-year-old labradoodle, Piper, recently flew to Southern California to compete for $10,000, $3,000 or $2,000 in prize money. Their video was selected as one of the three finalists for the Oct. 20 episode.
They can't say yet how they fared. But they did get the T-shirts — one for each family member.
“Mike took the video on July 1,” Sara Windom said. “I was sitting in a chair by the window and Mike tried to kiss me. Our dog Piper jumped up on the chair, got between us and starting boxing Mike. She is pretty active, but she was extra-crazy that day.”
The Windoms think Piper was wasn’t so much protecting Sara from Mike, but was actually defending her space.
“She likes to sit on the back of the chair and watch the deer in our yard,” Sara said.
Windom posted the video on social media and soon, her friends were encouraging her to send it to "AFV," an ABC television show that is celebrating its 30th season.
“You get a free T-shirt if your video is selected to air, so I thought, why not,” Windom said. “It was so easy to do. We got a phone call from them on Aug. 29.”
Windom said producers asked about family members, Piper’s personality, and the like. They spent several minutes on the phone and said they would call back in a few days.
But the Windoms were surprised when they received the second call within five minutes inviting them to take the trip to Southern California.
The Windoms were instructed about the type of clothing they should wear, which included not wearing solid black or white. They were told to wear “jewel-colored clothing.”
“We flew to California on Sept. 12,” Windom said. “The show paid all our expenses, including paying for Piper’s airfare, gave us about $500 cash and put us up in the West Drift Manhattan Beach Hotel. It was very nice. They took care of all of the arrangements.”
The family enjoyed the hotel pool that day and went out for a leisurely supper that night.
Other family contestants were at the same hotel, but they were not introduced to each other.
The show sent a car for the Windoms about 5:30 p.m. on Friday the 13th.
They were attended to by makeup artists and production staff members, then waited in the “green room,” where they watched TV and enjoyed refreshments until it was time for their segment to be shot.
“The show is aired for one hour, but is syndicated in 30-minute segments,” Mike Windom said. “The show isn’t shot in order. They actually shoot two openings and two closings and then shoot the middle segments where the videos are shown to the audience.”
Windom said his family was seated in the back row of the audience during the middle segments.
“Other than the people seated right next to us, I don’t think anyone knew we were going to be on the show,” Windom said.
You have free articles remaining.
Windom said there were about 150 people in the audience and a staff member warmed them up before the show. They also gave away prizes.
“We were told to clap and cheer,” Mike Windom said.
Small children and animals are kept off stage during the main taping. Piper was reunited with the Windoms when the three finalists for their episode were announced.
The Windoms said the taping moved along like clockwork and the staff and host Alfonso Ribeiro made them feel comfortable.
“We weren’t nervous at all,” Sara said.
The Windoms met a family from Virginia whose video is titled ”Peanut Butter and Jelly, Hold the Love” and a family from the Kansas City area, whose video is titled, “Grim Reaper Girl.”
The Windom’s video is called, “Canine Kiss Canceled.”
Jacob and Emily Windom said it was fun to watch the audience reactions to the videos.
After the winners were announced — the Windoms are sworn to secrecy until the show airs — they had photos taken with Ribeiro.
“He was very nice and didn’t rush us at all,” Mike Windom said.
The family returned to the hotel about 9:30 p.m. They enjoyed “beautiful weather” on Saturday before returning home.
“It was so much fun,” Sara Windom said. “It was like a free family vacation and we will also get some money.”
How did Piper behave?
“She was great. She only growled one time,” Sara said.
The Windoms plan to host a viewing party at their home with family and friends when the show airs at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20.
If they are $10,000 winners, the Windoms will have a chance to win $100,000 and qualify to compete for a grand prize vacation. The show has given away more than $13 million in prize money and has evaluated more than 1 million videotapes during its 30-year run.
The show is syndicated in more than 50 countries.
“It was a great opportunity and so much fun for our family,” Sara said of the adventure.