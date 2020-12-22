Sweet Home couple spreads Christmas cheer with candy treats

SWEET HOME — It’s the time of year when Santa Claus often calls on his helpers to get sweet treats delivered by Christmas Day.
In Sweet Home, two of Santa’s key elves are Tony and Shelly Tack Larson, who deliver their tasty candies — up to 20,000 handmade pieces per year — not in a shiny red sleigh pulled by reindeer, but in a sleek black SUV with 300 horses under its hood.
For friends and doers of good deeds across 26 states and four continents, there are boxes of the delicious treats — up to 600 of them — sent priority mail to ensure delivery before Dec. 25.
It’s a tradition that dates back to when Shelly was studying criminology at Southern Oregon College in Ashland.
“There was a small candy shop in the Rogue Valley Mall in Medford, and my roommate and I took a candymaking class there one night,” Larson said. “I loved it.”
Larson said she grew up helping her mother, Tish Tack Morse, create coconut bonbons during the holidays.
“I just took that and added more flavors,” Larson said.
For many years, her candymaking was welcomed by mostly family and a few friends, but the list of folks who are good each year has exploded over time.
In 2008, Larson licensed her kitchen and started doing seasonal business as the Sweet Home Sweet Shoppe while she continued with her career as a corporal with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Madras.
She crafted gift boxes, platters and corporate gifts and has been a faithful provider for Sweet Home’s annual community awards banquet and the Boys & Girls Club annual auction.
When the couple married in 2015, Larson found a willing candymaking partner in Tony, who also has a long history of philanthropy.
“When we got married, we took it to an entirely new level,” Larson said.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their confection tally hovers around 8,500 pieces, but a couple years ago, they made and hand-delivered or mailed 20,000 pieces.
Shelly’s favorites are caramels and Tony’s are dark chocolate with coconut, but he thinks their newest concoction — dark chocolate espresso — is going to be very popular.
This year’s goodies are dipped peanut butter white and dark chocolate, milk and dark chocolate caramels, orange cream dark and white chocolate, coconut milk and dark chocolate, peppermint dark and white chocolate, eggnog and espresso.
Past favorites have included oatmeal cookie dough, strawberry cream, cherry cream, macadamia nut cookie dough and peanut brittle.
“We get the most comments from people about our twice-dipped peanut butter bars,” Shelly said. “People really like them.”
The Larsons often begin prepping as early as August and September. They collect new molds, refine recipes, source high-quality chocolates, cook down fresh fruit and prepare the candy middles.
Tony said batches fill two oversized freezers.
By October, the candy balls are being formed.
In a non-COVID year, friends and family enjoy helping out.
The couple spend almost two months hand-dipping the goodies, up to 40 hours per week.
It costs about $2,500 for supplies, but the major cost is postage, which can run up to $8,500 per year.
“We absolutely want them to arrive before Christmas,” Tony said. “That’s why we use priority mail.”
Each box can cost up to $8 to mail and a few larger boxes can cost $13 for postage alone.
Locally the confections are placed on lovely glass Christmas platters and wrapped with colorful bows. They are delivered with elves-in-training Torsten and Beatrice, starting two weeks before Christmas.
“We send boxes all over the world, to service people, to a church in North Bend, which gives them out in the community,” Shelly said. “We also send them to family and friends, as well as people we learn about on Facebook.”
And “Secret Santas” often provide info about people who may be dealing with familial or economic losses, or for those who face extra hardships and who might need some extra cheer.
The Larsons said it makes them happy to bring some joy — especially this challenging year — to others.
“I absolutely love it,” Tony said. “I grew up helping at soup kitchens, and Shelly is all heart.”
“We hope this makes people happy,” Shelly said. “People need a little extra happiness this year.”
The Larsons say their reward is the smiles of joy they receive when delivering their goodies.
It also warms their hearts to hear someone say that because of their acts of kindness, that person did something for others such as baking treats for the local community center or assisted living facility.
“When someone tells us they helped out at the church kitchen or they delivered a truckload of hay to an animal rescue, that makes it all worthwhile,” Tony said.
