Sweet Home couple spreads Christmas cheer with candy treats

SWEET HOME — It’s the time of year when Santa Claus often calls on his helpers to get sweet treats delivered by Christmas Day.

In Sweet Home, two of Santa’s key elves are Tony and Shelly Tack Larson, who deliver their tasty candies — up to 20,000 handmade pieces per year — not in a shiny red sleigh pulled by reindeer, but in a sleek black SUV with 300 horses under its hood.

For friends and doers of good deeds across 26 states and four continents, there are boxes of the delicious treats — up to 600 of them — sent priority mail to ensure delivery before Dec. 25.

It’s a tradition that dates back to when Shelly was studying criminology at Southern Oregon College in Ashland.

“There was a small candy shop in the Rogue Valley Mall in Medford, and my roommate and I took a candymaking class there one night,” Larson said. “I loved it.”

Larson said she grew up helping her mother, Tish Tack Morse, create coconut bonbons during the holidays.

“I just took that and added more flavors,” Larson said.

For many years, her candymaking was welcomed by mostly family and a few friends, but the list of folks who are good each year has exploded over time.