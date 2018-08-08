SWEET HOME —Sweet Home residents have until 5 p.m. on Aug. 27 to file a declaration of candidacy for the November election.
Incumbents Susan Coleman, Greg Mahler and Diane Gerson will seek re-election to the Sweet Home City Council in November.
No one has has filed for the position held by councilor Robert Briana.
All four terms expire on Dec. 31.
Candidates must be a registered voter within the city of Sweet Home and have at least one year of residency. They must file the declaration of candidacy and pay a $10 filing fee at the City Manager’s Office in City Hall, 1140 12th Ave.
Or, a candidate may file by petition of verified signatures of least 10 but no more than 20 registered voters within the city. Those signatures must be verified by the Linn County Elections Office before filing with the city.
For more information, see the "City Council Candidate Handbook, Candidate Qualifications and Filing Procedures for the General Election — November 2018" on the city of Sweet Home’s website at www.sweethomeor.gov.
Interested persons may also contact the City Manager/Elections Officer Ray Towry at 541-367-8969 with any additional questions.
