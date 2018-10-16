SWEET HOME — In response to reports of what is believed to be a mother cougar and two cubs sighted near Northside Park, Police Chief Jeff Lynn said his staff has posted warning signs in the area.
“We have had two or three calls, the most recent one coming on Friday,” Lynn said. “What appears to be a mother and two cubs were spotted during the daytime on North 12th near Northside Park. One caller said he saw cougar tracks inside the park.”
Lynn said the Police Department is encouraging the public to be vigilant.
“We have been in contact with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife,” Lynn said. “We don’t want to frighten people, but they should know about these sightings and be aware of their surroundings.”
The posters note that the area of concern is from Main Street to Tamarack, between 9th and 18th avenues.
“If you see this cougar and her cubs, please call the Sweet Home Police Department at 541-367-5181 and an officer will respond,” the posters note. “Please share this information with anyone you know living in this area.”
Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker said Monday morning that his family’s Great Pyrenees dog was recently attacked by a cougar and experienced extensive clawing of its face. The dog lived, but required extensive medical care.
In early September, the body of Diana Bober, 55, was found in the Mount Hood National Forest. Bober is believed to be the first known fatal victim of a cougar attack in Oregon.
Her death came about four months after S.J. Brooks, 32, of Seattle, was killed by a cougar while mountain biking on a trail northeast of North Bend, Washington.
Friday, school officials in Kelso, Washington, canceled classes and other activities after a cougar was spotted near a middle school and the community high school. Officals on foot, as well as with a drone, searched the area, but could not find the animal.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officials believe there are about 6,600 cougars in Oregon.
State Rep. Sherrie Sprenger will host a public meeting about cougar issues at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Jim Riggs Community Center, 878 18th Ave., Sweet Home.
Sprenger said the meeting will operate much like a town hall that was held in Lebanon several years ago. More than 160 people packed the community room at the Lebanon Public Library.
“We are going to have a civil discussion, express opinions and then move forward,” Sprenger said.
Sprenger said staff from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Oregon State Police game division will be on hand to answer questions.
“I also plan to re-introduce my bill that would allow cougar hunting with dogs on a county-by-county basis as needed,” said Sprenger, who is seeking re-election. “I have never attempted to change the cougar quotas or to eradicate cougars, but this is a big issue across the state.”
Experts have this advice for people who live in cougar country:
• Learn your neighborhood. Be aware of any wildlife corridors or places where deer or elk concentrate.
• Walk pets during the day and keep them on a leash.
• Keep pets indoors at dawn and dusk. Shelter them for the night.
• Feed pets indoors.
• Don't leave food and garbage outside.
• Use animal-proof garbage cans if necessary.
• Remove heavy brush from near the house and play areas.
• Install motion-activated light outdoors along walkways and driveways.
• Be more cautious at dawn and dusk when cougars are most active.
• Do not feed any wildlife. By attracting other wildlife, you may attract a cougar.
• Keep areas around bird feeders clean.
• Deer-proof your garden and yard with nets, lights, fencing.
• Fence and shelter livestock. Move them to sheds or barns at night.