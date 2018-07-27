SWEET HOME — In days past, there were singing cowboys like Gene Autry.
But singing cops? Actually: lip-syncing cops?
Yes, in Sweet Home, officers want the public to know:
I can be your hero, baby
I can kiss away the pain
I will stand by you forever
You can take my breath away
You can take my breath away
I can be your hero
And the crooners in blue have issued a challenge to their peers in Lebanon and Albany to pucker up and take part in the national Lip Sync Challenge, a social media craze sweeping the nation.
Law enforcement officers from small towns in Texas to metropolitan New York City are posting videos of themselves lip-syncing to popular music.
Sweet Home chose Enrique Inglesias’ “Hero.” The video features officers miming to the song as they go about their daily duties, from traffic stops to making arrests (officers as actors).
“This was Sgt. Ryan Cummings’ idea,” Chief Jeff Lynn said. “He likes to do video editing on his own and he said a lot of people in the community had been asking him about doing this.”
Lynn said Cummings greeted him at the office with a “big grin on his face” when he asked for permission to produce the five-minute video.
Lynn added that most of the officers involved participated on their off-duty time. Cummings and Lynn were joined in the video by Keenan Martin, Sean Potter, Gerrit Southard, Sasha McDonald, Jason Ogden and Chris Wingo.
And although hundreds, if not thousands, of police officers across the country are featured in their local videos, Sweet Home may have the only video that features a lip-synching canine, Gemma. Also featured: Thriftway grocery store owner Mark McDonald.
“They had a good time doing this,” Lynn said. “I think it’s a good idea to show the public another side of police officers, that they are good people and like to have fun.”
In Norfork, Virginia — population: 245,000 — officers lip-synced to Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk,” while in Republic, Missouri — population: 16,000 — officers belted out Pharrell Williams' “Happy," Fontella Bass' “Rescue Me" and Jon Pardi's “Dirt on My Boots.”
On the Sweet Home Police Department’s Facebook page, the officers commented, “Enjoy. We now challenge the Lebanon Police Department and Albany Police Department to … give it what ya got!”
The Lebanon Police Department will take up the challenge.
Community services officer Dala Johnson said Lebanon’s officers are working on a video and would like the public’s help. The department will finalize the video at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the Ralston Park gazebo during the annual National Night Out event. The public is invited to take part.
There’s no word yet as to whether the Albany Police Department will accept the challenge.
To watch Sweet Home’s video, visit: https://youtu.be/f5ay4Sksvco.
