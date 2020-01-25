Sweet Home considering HGTV's 'Home Town' Takeover

SWEET HOME — What makes Sweet Home a special place to call home? Are there buildings with unique architecture or history? What parts of town could use a facelift?

Those questions were at the heart of two brainstorming sessions at City Hall this week as community leaders discussed entering the HGTV "Home Town" Takeover contest.

The sessions were facilitated by Blair Larsen, the city's community economic and development director.

HGTV's "Home Town" series seeks a community “rich in history, tradition and community but could use some freshening up” for its Takeover. The show's hosts, home renovators Ben and Erin Napier, will be traveling across the country, helping small towns revitalize themselves. Cities with fewer than 40,000 residents have until Feb. 7 to apply.

According to guidelines, prospective towns should contain buildings with outstanding architecture that would benefit from revitalization, and the location should include a Main Street area in need of a makeover.

Community members said Sweet Home has a colorful logging history and is fortunate to be near two reservoirs, with the South Santiam River flowing through the heart of town.

