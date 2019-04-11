SWEET HOME — City staff has spent the last two years streamlining operations through all departments, City Manager Ray Towry recently told the 2019-20 Budget Committee.
Now, he added, it’s time to tackle some major capital projects, not only in the coming fiscal year, but over the next five years.
Dave Holley was elected chairman of the committee and Dave Jurney, vice chairman. Other members of the committee include Derek Dix, Gerritt Schaffer and Kenneth Hamlin. Council members are Mayor Greg Mahler, Susan Coleman, Diane Gerson, James Goble, Lisa Gourley, Courtney Nash and Dave Trask.
The committee will hold public meetings at 6 p.m. April 25 and April 29 at the meeting room of the Sweet Home Police Department. If a third meeting is necessary, it will be held at 6 p.m. on April 30.
In his message to the committee, Towry said the city is proposing to spend $17.1 million in the 2019-20 fiscal year, up from $14.4 million in the current year. The current budget, including transfers, contingencies and ending fund balances, is actually $26.6 million.
Towry said that in 2017-18, the city actually under-spent its budget by $1.6 million, due in part to a spending freeze enacted to assist the wastewater fund and to align departments within council goals.
Towry said city staff has completed numerous projects including: implementing greater efficiencies of operation; new equipment for Public Works; upgrading infrastructure; installing new restrooms at Sankey Park; buying new vehicles for the Police Department; renovating a new City Hall; adding new police officers; and participating in the RAIN Venture Catalyst program.
According to Towry, the proposed budget increase is 18.8 percent that includes spending $6.5 million on capital projects such as new equipment, street maintenance, facility upgrades and improvements for parks and infrastructure.
Starting a $28.1 million renovation of the city’s wastewater treatment plant will be a major project in the coming year, he said.
Other proposed projects include: upgrading the Police Department’s dispatch equipment; evaluating capacity upgrades for the city’s water system; making improvements at Sankey Park; analyzing the future needs and upgrades of the library; and street repairs.
Towry said that although revenues are expected to increase due to escalating property values, the General Fund will remain challenged because tax increases are capped at 3 percent.
In fact, Towry noted, if the city does not take steps to curb the General Fund issues, it will show a deficit by 2022.
In that light, Towry is proposing creating an Internal Service Fund that would encapsulate the central services of the city, including the costs of administration, finance and the city attorney’s office.