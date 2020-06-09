Sweet Home begins reopening process

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SWEET HOME — Many city services have reopened to the general public, or will soon open, according to Sweet Home City Manager Ray Towry.

“Sweet Home is open, although we aren’t taking passport photos at this time,” Towry said. “City Hall is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.”

Like other communities statewide, the city instituted public closures due to Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-in-place orders that went into effect in March.

“This is a testament to the hard work of our residents, who have acted responsibly and kept the COVID-19 infection rate down,” Towry said. “It also reflects the hard work of our staff and of the county commissioners who have done the things necessary to move into Phase II of the governor’s reopening plan.”

City Council meetings have been open to the public and also available online for live or later viewing.

“That will continue,” Towry said. “We have limited, socially-distanced seating in the council chambers and we will continue to stream and record the meetings available through a link on our website.”