Sweet Home begins reopening process

SWEET HOME — Many city services have reopened to the general public, or will soon open, according to Sweet Home City Manager Ray Towry.
“Sweet Home is open, although we aren’t taking passport photos at this time,” Towry said. “City Hall is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.”
Like other communities statewide, the city instituted public closures due to Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-in-place orders that went into effect in March.
“This is a testament to the hard work of our residents, who have acted responsibly and kept the COVID-19 infection rate down,” Towry said. “It also reflects the hard work of our staff and of the county commissioners who have done the things necessary to move into Phase II of the governor’s reopening plan.”
City Council meetings have been open to the public and also available online for live or later viewing.
“That will continue,” Towry said. “We have limited, socially-distanced seating in the council chambers and we will continue to stream and record the meetings available through a link on our website.”
Towry said the process of live streaming council meetings is a positive step that came out of the effort to stay-in-place and flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections.
“We want citizens to ask questions and to get answers,” Towry said. “We want to be as transparent as possible and we think the live stream will be extremely helpful.”
Linn County was approved for Phase II reopening last week.
City Parks: Will be open, but per Oregon Health Authority guidance, the playground, sports courts and gazebos will remain closed.
Library: Beginning June 16 the library will open to the public. Until then, patrons can continue accessing books online through Library2Go and our Library Curbside Pickup.
Finance/utility billing: Open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Municipal Court: Open. Court sessions on June 10 will be held following Oregon Health Authority requirements.
— Do not attend court if sick.
— Remain 6 feet between individuals
— Face masks or coverings are required.
— Courtroom capacity limited to 10 defendants.
— Some individuals may need to wait outside the building until their case is called.
— Do not bring additional individuals (parents, spouse, friends, etc.) inside the courtroom.
Police: Open. Public fingerprinting and animal complaint responses remain suspended. The Police Department will continue to offer prescription medication pick-up/delivery to vulnerable 65+.
Public Works: Fully operational, although closed to the public. Accepting deliveries.
Community & Economic Development:
The Building Program is processing various applications and inspection requests online, via phone or email from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meetings and in-person communication by appointment only by calling 541-367-7993.
The Planning Program is handling applications via email or phone at 541-367-8113 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meetings and in-person communication by appointment only 541-367-8113.
