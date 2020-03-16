Sweet Home awarded $500 grant to aid tree program

SWEET HOME — The non-profit Oregon Community Trees has awarded a $500 grant to the City of Sweet Home to help them hold tree-related events this spring.

Sweet Home is holding its activities on April 22.

The grant will be used to purchase three large ornamental trees to be planted in Sankey Park during a community Earth Day celebration. Recently, several park trees were removed due to storm damage or recent renovations.

"The Oregon Community Trees grant will help us replace those trees. The new trees will bring beauty and joy to park users each spring," said Associate Planner Angela Clegg. "We are grateful for OCT's support in helping make our Earth Day celebration all about renewal in Sankey Park, especially its trees.”

Clegg added that as a Tree City USA for 32 years, “Sweet Home understands the value of having a vibrant urban tree program."

Other recipients of this year’s grants include Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hood River, La Grande, Lake Oswego, Newport, Rogue River, Salem, Talent and Toledo. All have earned and held the Tree City USA title for at least eight years, reflecting their commitment to protecting and promoting urban trees to benefit their residents.