SWEET HOME — Everyone knows the little black dress is a fashion staple.
But on Saturday night in Sweet Home, the fashion statement was black leather — vests, coats and pants — as the community went “Hog Wild for Kids,” with a motorcycle theme for the annual Boys & Girls Club auction.
More than 325 people packed the Boys & Girls Club gymnasium for a night of food, drink and laughter. The event was catered by Angila Tack Food Services. Guests wore leather clothing in keeping with safety gear worn by motorcycle riders.
Scott Melcher of Melcher Logging said his family became involved with the Boys & Girls Club more than 25 years ago. He and his wife, Wendi, were coaches and sponsors as their sons, Nathaniel and Christopher, participated in a number of athletic programs.
He said that the club is even more important today, not only for its athletic programs, but also for its academic programs and as a safe place for kids to be after school when both parents are still at work.
Melcher said he recently had lunch with kids at the club and came away impressed by them, and proud that Sweet Home supports the club so generously.
Boys & Girls Clubs executive director Kris Latimer said the event exceeded its goal financially.
“Wendy Melcher and Heather Search and their volunteers always do an amazing job,” she said. “We can’t do anything without the support of the community and Sweet Home turned out in a big way. The individual giving, sponsoring the kids, means so much.”
Latimer said the clubs are “super-excited about the new Learning Centers.”
“We’ve been able to expand our footprint with programs such as preschool for low-income families,” she said. “This is the type of thing that will change the future of the community.”
This year’s premier sponsor was Murphy Company, which recently purchased the former Weyerhaeuser Plywood plant in Foster.
The event theme was based on the raffle of a 2002 Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle donated by Dave and Kelli Kem of Sweet Home Choppers. There were 250 tickets sold at $50 each, generating $12,500 for the club.
The lucky winner was Millie Horton of Sweet Home.
Guests were invited to have their photos taken as they entered the venue. Glossy prints were distributed by the end of the evening.
A big part of the evening was the program's annual sponsor-a-kid portion. Eight donors pledged $5,000 each, three pledged $2,500 each and 15 pledged $1,000 each. Giving went to $50 each. The total was $74,500.
Cindy and Chuck Sieg won the pop-a-balloon challenge and picked out a pink pig-shaped Traeger grill prize that included a half-pig.
A Yeti cooler package stuffed with goodies brought $5,500 after spirited bidding and a number of roasted Thanksgiving turkey dinners were sold at $325 each.
Four tickets to the upcoming Civil War football game brought $500, and $700 was the winning bid for a wine tasting and painting party at Marks Ridge Winery.
Dutch Bros. donated a drink-a-day for a year and that brought in $1,500 and a week’s vacation at Lake Havasu generated $750.
A guided kokanee fishing trip with Next Level Guide Service brought $900.
An 8-foot by 10-foot wooden shed donated by Ted Hufford brought $2,500 and a dozen donuts per month donated by Sugar Vibes added another $500 to the total.
Auction committee members were Wendi Melcher, Heather Search, Heather Swanson, Melissa Klumph, Doug Rice, Jamie Eriksen, Joyce Rice, Jenny Daniels, Jen Pullium and Shannon Towry.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam includes the Sweet Home and Lebanon clubs.
Board president is Jared Cornell of Edward Jones. Vice president is Amy Vandetta of Udll Engineering and Land Surveying. Secretary-treasurer is Shane Vorderstrasse of Canaga Point S and immediate past president is Wayne Rieskamp, Lebanon city councilman.
Some 27 percent of East Linn County children live in poverty, according to Boys & Girls Club information.
Some 1,100 kids join the Sweet Home Club annually and 220 participate in club programs and services daily.
Combined, the Lebanon and Sweet Home clubs provide more than 85,000 meals annually and need $1.5 million per year to operate. The cost to serve one child annual is $1,670, but the most any one family will pay for a full year of services based on a sliding scale is $270.
The Sweet Home club recently opened three Husky Excellent Centers for students in grades five and six, seven and eight and high school.
The programs are funded by a 21st Century Community Learning Center grant from the Oregon Department of Education. Funds are used to help schools and students focus on after-school educational support.
Each center is staffed by a Boys & Girls Club staff member, part-time teachers and educational assistants.
The program focuses on young people from low-income households who may be struggling with academics, behavior issues or absenteeism. The goal is to increase graduation rates.