SUV rolls over near Linn County Sheriff's Office

Portions of Marion and Jackson streets in Albany were closed down while police investigated a one-vehicle rollover Wednesday Afternoon near the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

The red Subaru came to rest on top of utility boxes and a chain-link fence near the corner of 13th Avenue and Jackson Street.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Marion Street was closed from Queen Avenue to the 13th Avenue intersection where Marion turns into Jackson Street.

Albany firefighters investigated the scene while Albany police officers interviewed witnesses. Linn County Sheriff's Office employees also responded to the scene from their offices across the street.

No information was immediately available about the identity of the driver, whether there was anyone else in the vehicle at the time of the crash, or whether there were any injuries or citations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0