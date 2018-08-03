The US Bank branch at the at the intersection of Santiam Highway and Waverly Drive was closed for about 90 minutes Friday morning, after an employee found two suspicious devices in the drive-through area.
The Albany Police Department responded, shut off traffic and pedestrian movement around the building and called the Oregon State Police explosives unit and the FBI.
The devices appeared to be the size of a GoPro camera with what looked like antennas coming out of their tops.
OSP First Sgt. Kevin Del Grande said the devices posed no hazards, but their composition was not known on scene.
