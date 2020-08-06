Suspected vets home COVID-19 case was negative

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEBANON — Managers at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home self-reported a suspected case of COVID-19 among staff members on Monday, leading the state Department of Human Services' Office of Aging and People with Disabilities to implement an executive order that includes heightened daily protocols and visitor restrictions.

The test was negative, and the executive order was lifted on Thursday.

A sign on the entry door of the veterans home caused concern among some Lebanon residents, since the facility was the site of the first known COVID-19 cases in Linn County and eight of the county’s 10 deaths have been among its residents.

There has not been a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the facility since mid-April.

According to DHS spokeswoman Elisa Williams, staff members who have a suspected COVID-19 infection are placed on leave. Williams said that comprehensive testing is not required until there is a confirmed case, although the facility can choose to initiate staff-wide testing at any time.