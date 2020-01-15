Supreme Court to hear unfunded mandate suit Thursday

Linn County will have its day in court — the Oregon Supreme Court — at 9 a.m. Thursday, when justices review its “unfunded mandate” lawsuit.
Filed in May 2016, the suit charges that legislators erred when they approved a new law regarding mandatory paid sick leave during the 2015 session.
The law, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2016, requires employers with 10 or more workers to provide them with at least 40 hours of sick leave per year. Employers with nine or fewer employees must provide 40 hours of unpaid sick leave per year.
But according to the Oregon Constitution, local governments are not required to comply with state laws or administrative rules if the state doesn't provide matching funding in situations where the cost of such programs is more than one-hundredth of 1% of the local government’s budget. In Linn County's case, that threshold was about $14,000 in 2016. County officials estimated mandatory sick leave would cost about $41,000.
In May of that year, Linn and seven other counties filed suit in Linn County Circuit Court, charging that the law was unconstitutional under Article XI, Section 15. It was later determined that five counties did not meet economic thresholds, and they dropped out of the lawsuit.
On Dec. 9, 2016, Linn County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Murphy ruled that although the case was not “crystal clear,” he believed mandatory sick leave was a “program,” and that as such, it would add expenses to the counties.
The Court of Appeals overturned Murphy’s ruling in May 2019.
The case will be heard Thursday along the following lines:
• Does the paid sick leave law fall within the scope of Article XI, Section 15 of the Oregon Constitution?
• Are local government employees considered “persons” for purposes of Article XI, section 15?
• Does the paid sick leave law require local governments to provide administrative, financial, social, health or other specified services to their employees?
• Are laws mandating programs that apply more broadly to local governments included within the scope of Article XI, section 15?
When the lawsuit was filed nearly four years ago, Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said that Article XI, Section 15 was added to the Oregon Constitution in 1997. It allows government agencies to not participate in new programs or increased levels of services for existing programs unless the state provides reimbursement for the new costs.
According to Nyquist, Linn County opted out of a community corrections program in 2003 that would have placed control and expenses of parole and probation within the county, not the state. He said that decision has saved the county about $1 million annually since.