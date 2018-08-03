Due to continuing construction, registration for Sunrise Elementary School children has been moved to the nearby Albany Options School.
Sunrise Elementary is at 730 19th Ave. S.E. and Albany Options is at 701 19th Ave. S.E.
The public is asked to park in the Albany Options parking lot and enter the building through a side door on Thurston Street.
Dates and times remain the same as previously announced by the district: Aug. 7, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Aug. 8, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.; and Aug. 9, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
