The first time Robert “Robin” Barrett flew in an airplane was as a young Marine preparing to enter World War II.
He ended up floating to Earth attached to a silk parachute — by mistake.
“I wasn’t supposed to go out of the plane, but the two big Marines standing by the jump door didn’t catch me,” Barrett said. “I landed OK, though.”
But the life-threatening event didn’t keep the 94-year-old Barrett from eagerly climbing into a 1944 Boeing Stearman airplane Friday morning at the Albany Municipal Airport.
Barrett was one of five residents of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon who relived their military days thanks to the Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation, which took them on rides over the mid-valley.
Fellow adventurers included Vietnam Marine veteran Fred Hayden, Vietnam Navy veteran Chuck Haberkorn, Air Force Korean War veteran Bob Guggisberg and World War II Army veteran Bill Wilson.
“I was a printer’s devil (printing apprentice) at the age of nine,” Barrett said. “I started at a weekly newspaper in California.”
But at age 17, with his mother’s permission, Barrett enlisted in the Marines and served with a mortar unit in the Philippines during World War II.
“I was downhill when both flags — the little flag and the big flag — were raised at Iwo Jima,” Barrett said. “It brought a lot of cheer to my heart to know that we had claimed a piece of that island.”
Barrett said he celebrated his 20th birthday there.
He also remembered when a B-29 bomber escaped attack by the Japanese-held side of the island, coming to a rough stop near Barrett and his fellow Marines.
“Eleven guys came scurrying out of that plane and thanked us over and over,” Barrett said.
Barrett had another brush with history during his time in the war.
“I was rescued by a PT boat captained by future president John F. Kennedy,” he said.
Barrett’s life after the war was just as varied. He went back to work in the newspaper business, mostly in small, community papers, but ended up working in a large printing plant in Southern California.
He and his wife later moved to the community of Bonanza — population 414 — in southern Oregon to be closer to their children. They operated a small store and motel and for 10 years he also served as a priest at the local Episcopal church.
He also volunteered as a baseball coach and scoutmaster for 20 years.
Barrett has lived at the Veterans Home for only about a month and said life there “Can’t be beat. It hasn’t been real yet. I’ve truly been blessed in my life.”
He said he was having a great deal of fun Friday.
“People just don’t understand how good this thing is,” Barrett said of the airplane rides.
The flights are sponsored by the Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation, whose roots were formed in 2011, when William Fisher and his son Darryl began giving veterans and seniors flights in their newly restored Boeing Stearman airplane.
The response was so great that Darryl Fisher founded the Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation, which today has three Stearmans and provides free flights to senior veterans from coast to coast.
Friday morning, captain Christopher Culp piloted the red and white Stearman, built by Boeing Aircraft in Wichita, Kansas. The plane cost about $9,000 when new.
After years of service to the military and then as a spray plane for private companies, it was purchased by the Fisher family in 1982 and restored. It provided the first Dream Flight on March 29, 2011, in Oxford, Mississippi.
Hannah McLaughlin was one of the Ageless Aviation volunteers helping the veterans into and out of the plane.
“The flights usually last about 20 minutes,” she said. “We’ve had really nice weather today.”
Currently a ground crew volunteer, McLaughlin hopes to someday pilot one of the Stearmans.
When she isn’t volunteering with Ageless Aviation, McLaughlin works on DC-3 aircraft at the Aurora airport.
Tony Hann, operations manager at the Albany Municipal Airport, welcomed the Ageless Aviation program a year ago and was so impressed he's become a volunteer.
“I couldn’t say no,” he said.