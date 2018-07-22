Warning of temperatures ranging from 95 to 99, the National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a heat advisory for the mid-valley that will be in effect from 2 p.m. Monday to 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Temperatures will be slow to cool on Monday night, forecasters said; expect temperatures in the mid-70s at midnight Monday, then slowly cooling into the 60s around sunrise.
Forecasters said the hot temperatures and limited cooling Monday night will increase chances for heat-related illnesses, especially for sensitive groups and people without access to air conditioning. Heat stress also is possible for livestock and outdoor pets.
Many heat-related accidents occur while people are swimming or wading in rivers, lakes, and oceans. Wear your life jacket if you seek relief from the heat in water.
Forecasters urged people to drink plenty of fluids, to stay in air-conditioned rooms and to check up on relatives and neighbors.
A heat advisory is issued when forecasters expect an extended period of hot temperatures.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 56. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 56. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 56. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
