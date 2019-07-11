{{featured_button_text}}
Sunday's seventh annual Spring Hill North Albany Car Show will again benefit the South Willamette Valley Honor Flights program. Over the last two years, the event has raised more than $12,500 to help send veterans to Washington, D.C.

The Spring Hill North Albany Car Show will be held Sunday at the 10th fairway at Spring Hill Golf Club, 155 NW Country Club Lane.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m.

Cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. The entry fee is $20, which includes a T-shirt. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site.  Admission for the public is free.

All proceeds benefit the South Willamette Valley Honor Flight. Over the last two years, donations have exceeded $12,500, which helped send 12 veterans to Washington, D.C., for three days.

For more information, call volunteer Dave Faller at 541-619-7319.

