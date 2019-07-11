The Spring Hill North Albany Car Show will be held Sunday at the 10th fairway at Spring Hill Golf Club, 155 NW Country Club Lane.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. and awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m.
Cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. The entry fee is $20, which includes a T-shirt. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site. Admission for the public is free.
All proceeds benefit the South Willamette Valley Honor Flight. Over the last two years, donations have exceeded $12,500, which helped send 12 veterans to Washington, D.C., for three days.
For more information, call volunteer Dave Faller at 541-619-7319.