PARADISE, California — A 17-member strike team composed of firefighters from Linn and Benton counties returned home from Paradise, California, on Sunday, and a second strike team is expected to return to the mid-valley Friday or Saturday, according to Lebanon Fire Chief Gordon Sletmoe.
The combined Linn-Benton Strike Team 17 encompassed three Type III heavy brush rigs and 17 staffers.
“They primarily protected infrastructure and homes,” Sletmoe said. “One night they protected a major cell tower. Another night they worked on burnout operations with the Oregon Department of Forestry. There are about 15,000 homes still at risk in the area.”
The 75 mid-valley firefighters were among 300 from Oregon dispatched to the blazes on Nov. 9.
Lebanon Fire District’s Engine 34 team recently reported:
“We’re on day 10 of our deployment and continuing to work on search and recovery efforts with resources from all over California. Our other Linn County Strike Team (Strike Team 17) returned home yesterday to Oregon, which leaves us and only one other strike team from Oregon left in California on the #CampFire. We have been getting some incredible support from home and we really appreciate all the concern for our well being. We’ve even heard that some community members have been cooking dinner for our families while we’ve been gone. Our appreciation could never be expressed in words, so we’re not going to try. We just hope Lebanon knows it.
“We spend our days covered in dirt, dust, carcinogens, and fighting an overwhelming feeling to wash our hands every hour. Temperatures have been in the 30s in the mornings and a deluge of rain showers are on their way for Wednesday through Friday. However, our crews are managing to stay in good spirits because we feel that what we are doing out here is valuable. We are here to give closure and peace of mind to a community that is reeling from an unprecedented and horrific incident.
“It’s hard not to feel part of this place after spending so much time here. We’ve gotten hugs and ‘Thank Yous’ from displaced locals, worked in near-perfect harmony with California state government search teams and built a brotherhood with the California fire service that we’ll value for the rest of our lives. The only thing we ask is that the world not forget about Paradise, Magalia, and the surrounding towns.”
The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a prepared statement, “As the number of fatalities increase, we continue to monitor the effect this has on our first responders and provide necessary peer support. The safety and well-being of our firefighters is — and will remain — our number one priority.”
“Oregonians can take great pride in the sacrifice of our firefighters during this time of year” said State Fire Marshal Chief Deputy Mariana Ruiz-Temple. “We also keep their families in our thoughts who will certainly miss them during the upcoming holiday. When giving your thanks, please keep everyone affected by the fires in your thoughts as they face the grim task of rebuilding their property and lives”.
As of Monday morning, the Camp Fire encompassed 151,000 acres, had claimed 77 lives and destroyed 11,713 single residences, 380 multiple residences and 277 commercial structures.
As of Monday, there were more than 5,332 personnel working the fires, 597 engines, 65 water tenders, 28 helicopters, 100 hand crews 83 dozers.
Air tankers were flying fire suppression missions as conditions allowed.
The cause of the Camp Fire remains unknown. It began about 6:30 a.m. Nov. 8, and was fueled by intense north winds, a dry air mass and extremely dry fuels. The fire grew to 100,000 acres in two days and at one point was growing at one acre per second.
In addition to Oregon, strike teams responded from Wyoming, Washington, New Mexico, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota and Nebraska.
The fire is believed to be about 66 percent contained.