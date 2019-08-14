THE CORLISS FILE

Name: Danny Corliss

Children: Four sons

Years at Albany Options School: Seven

Plans this year: To start a stop-motion film class at the school

What he finds unique about his job: "I don't know how I connect with these kids because I didn't have any obstacles in my life. School was easy, I moved through the system. But I tell them the worst thing I ever did was steal a brownie from my mother's kitchen and they'll tease me about it. It opens it up to having a connection."