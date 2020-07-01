Stayton couple faced multiple theft charges

In June, deputies took a burglary report at the Santiam Ski Lodge near Hoodoo, where a male and female broke into the ski lodge. A Nissan Pathfinder was used at both locations. Through the investigation, deputies were able to identify the male associated with the vehicle as Fennimore.

On June 28, deputies investigated several reports of vehicles that had been broken into in the Marion Lakes area of Linn County. That same day, deputies also investigated a report of a vehicle stolen from a Pacific Crest Trail entry point off Highway 20 near Hoodoo. The investigations revealed thousands of dollars’ worth of items were stolen during these thefts, including a firearm, according to Yon.

Tuesday morning, deputies located the Nissan Pathfinder and the vehicle stolen from the trailhead at a residence in Stayton. Deputies served a search warrant and recovered the stolen vehicle, in addition to nearly 200 items believed to be stolen from both Marion and Linn counties, Yon said.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Steve Frambes at 541-967-3950.

