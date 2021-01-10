State to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations

Samaritan Health Services has partnered with public health departments in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties to set up vaccination projects in Albany, Corvallis and Lincoln City.

“We are excited about these partnerships,” President and CEO Doug Boysen said. “We will distribute almost 2,000 doses on Monday.”

Boysen said he hopes there will soon be enough doses to start the mass vaccination programs.

Boysen said he and his staff “are not content to hoard the vaccines. We want to get them out as quickly as we can. It will become more efficient when we start receiving information about how many doses are coming and when they will arrive on a regular basis.”

Boysen said Samaritan has no control over those issues, nor how the state prioritizes which segments of the public will receive vaccines and in what order.

Dr. Adam Brady, who heads up Samaritan’s COVID-19 task force, said Samaritan has provided as many as 400 to 500 vaccinations per day and as of Friday, had administered 3,148 doses.

The system has received about 7,100 doses for first shots and another 1,950 doses for second shots.

Logistical issues