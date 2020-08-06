State officials wary of Chinese seed packets

But that doesn't mean they're harmless.

“They could be noxious weeds, or they could come with a plant pathogen that could cause a disease for our crops or our natural resources if it gets loose,” Rogg said. “They could be genetically modified. We don’t want any of the three possibilities in Oregon.”

Rogg said writing on the envelopes note the contents are jewelry, a mislabeling that constitutes fraud.

“We have very strict rules about agricultural products entering the state by mail,” Rogg said. “By labeling the seed packets as jewelry, it’s fraud to get around our customs inspectors. They are trying to bypass official controls.”

Rogg said his office has received more than 100 phone calls about the seed packets in the last week.

“It may be that people ordered garden seeds from Amazon and they don’t realize they are coming from China,” Rogg said. “People don’t realize how many seeds come from China. Seed imports to the U.S. is very complex, very strictly regulated. We want to make sure the seed we receive is certified free of pests and diseases.”

Rogg advises the public to consider any seeds that arrive in the mail to as dangerous and a risk to the ag community.