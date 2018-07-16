LEBANON — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has approved grants to restore transom windows on a building in downtown Lebanon and to rehabilitate 75 new windows in the Santiam Pass Ski Lodge in the Willamette National Forest.
The grants were made through the state’s Heritage and Community Programs.
An $11,000 grant was approved to help make improvements at the Tremls Building at 772 Main Street in Lebanon. The 4,256-square-foot building was constructed in 1910 and is undergoing façade improvements by owner Jeff King and Duck Buddys LLC.
The grant will be matched with $11,200.
The Friends of the Santiam Pass Ski Lodge will match its $20,000 with $35,444.
The lodge is 20 miles west of Sisters and was constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1939-1940.
It was a winter recreation facility that could accommodate up to 60 guests at a time.
In its heyday, it included a ski shop, large main lounge, dining hall, kitchen, office and caretaker’s quarters, recreation room and storage rooms.
The lodge was built from locally sourced materials. The stone for the lodge’s foundation was quarried at Hogg Rock and lumber was milled from local trees.
The lodge closed in 1986.
In all, Oregon Heritage awarded 13 grants totaling $206,000.
Five of the grants were awarded in the Diamonds in the Rough category. This grant funds façade enhancements that restore the historic character of the property. The other 8 grants were in the Preserving Oregon category for properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places and for archaeology projects.
Funded projects included façade restoration grants in Astoria, Cottage Grove, Dallas, Lebanon, and The Dalles; an archaeology project in Lincoln City; and preservation of nine historic properties in Astoria, Creswell, Clackamas County, Deschutes County, Linn County, Portland and Stayton.
These grants are approved by the State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation, a nine-member group that reviews nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. The members are professionally recognized in the fields of history, architecture, archaeology and other related disciplines.
For more information about the grant program, visit www.oregonheritage.org or contact Kuri Gill at i.gill@oregon.gov" or 503-986-0685.
