Although timber sales on federal forests took a dive in the early 1990s and have remained low ever since, harvest levels on the more than 600,000 acres of state forests in Oregon have actually increased some 250%, State Forester Peter Daugherty testified Wednesday in Linn County Circuit Court.
Daugherty was among three witnesses testifying Wednesday in a $1.4 billion class action lawsuit brought by 14 Oregon counties and 151 taxing districts. The plaintiffs charge that in 1998, the Board of Forestry changed rules governing payments from timber sales on state forestlands, reducing potential annual payments by more than $35 million.
Daugherty has a degree in forest economics and has served as a lecturer at the school of forestry at the University of California, Berkeley, and an associate professor of the school of forestry at Northern Arizona University.
He was named state forester in 2016 after serving as the Oregon Department of Forestry’s private forests division chief starting in 2011.
Daugherty, who was called as a witness by attorneys for the state, said that federal forests used to sell up to 3 billion board feet of timber annually and now sell about 300 million. U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management forests account for about 60% of Oregon’s total land acreage. The state forests account for about 3%, Daugherty said.
Daugherty said private timber land owners reduced harvests during the 2008-09 recession by 25% to 40%, the lowest private harvest levels in decades. Harvesting has slowly increased since then, he said.
State forests aren't managed like most private timber lands, according to Daugherty, who also contended that the Forest Acquisition Act of 1941 did not require the forests to be managed for the maximum revenue of the 14 counties involved in the lawsuit. (Fifteen forest trust counties receive income from state forest timber sales, but Clatsop County opted out of the class action lawsuit.)
However, the plaintiffs in the lawsuit argue that from 1941 until 1998, the lands — which were deeded to the state in return for a share of timber sales — were managed to generate maximum revenue to the counties, with water quality, soil erosion and recreation as important but secondary functions.
State’s attorney Scott Kaplan asked Daugherty if he could turn all state forestlands into a giant park and Daugherty said he could not — not if he obeyed the law.
Daugherty said his staff focuses on long-term timber production as well as forest health, while balancing environmental, wildlife and recreation issues for the good of the state’s residents.
Attorneys for the class action members have asked several witnesses if the state forests would realize greater income if it managed the lands on a 50-year rotation. Daugherty said that Douglas fir trees actually gain their most volume when they're between 60 and 120 years old. After that, growth begins to slow, he continued, adding that a single 100-year-old tree could actually have more market value than two 50-year-old trees.
In his former position as the state’s private forests division chief, Daugherty worked with private landowners across the state. Starker Forests in Benton County takes a long-term approach to timber management, he noted, including a harvest rotation of more than 50 years.
“Longer rotations lead to larger logs,” Daugherty said, noting those logs get a premium price when used to create utility poles. He said the state has been increasing its utility pole sales poles in recent years, and if management went to a 50-year rotation, would lose that profitable market.
In addition to timber sales, Daugherty said a major part of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s mandate is fire protection. He said his staff works with private and public groups in a combined firefighting effort. According to Daugherty, state fire crews respond to some 950 to 1,000 fires annually. and the goal is to stop them at under 10 acres.
State forests are also open to all, including hunters, anglers, off highway vehicles, equestrians and campers.
“We want the public to come onto the state forests to see what we are doing,” Daugherty said.
Prior to Daugherty’s appearance, the state called Aaron Weiskittel, a forestry professor at the University of Maine, and Peter Bettinger, a forestry professor at the University of Georgia.
Both were called to discuss the unknowns in long-term forest management and harvest modeling, specifically what is called harvest and habitat modeling, completed at Oregon State University in 2004. That modeling looks at four management alternatives, including one called wood enhancement.
It is that alternative the class action members believe the state should use to maximize timber sales while adhering to the state's Forest Practices Act and other applicable land use and wildlife regulations.
Both men have lived and worked in Oregon, including spending time at OSU.
Weiskittel said modeling becomes less reliable when it goes past five or 10 years, and if there is a data error input, that error grows significantly as time passes.
“Forest planning is a continual and evolving process,” he said, adding that no one's ever really done with a forest plan because “it is always changing.”
He did not feel confident in a 50-year plan.
Weiskittel said unknowns in long-term modeling are new diseases, pests, wind storm damages and weather such as long-term drought.
“Humans don’t like uncertainty,” he said. “We are risk-averse. Determining tree volume is one of the most uncertain predictions there is.”
As a scientist, he said, he starts with the assumption that all models are wrong.
Plaintiff's attorney John McGrory took exception to that: During his cross-examination, McGrory noted that multimillion-dollar deals are routinely made using information in planning models. "In the real world, modeling is used all the time,” McGrory said.
During redirect, Kaplan asked Weiskittel if the harvest-and-habitat model took into consideration long-term factors such as economic recessions, trade and tariff wars, and lawsuits by environmental groups. Weiskettel said it probably did not.
Among Bettinger’s specialties is developing timber harvesting schedules.
He said the 2001 modeling project used timber inventory data that was “not up to par.” That modeling project was used as the state expanded its definition of "greatest permanent value" to include factors such as recreation and protection of riparian areas, but the modeling overestimated the amount of timber available for harvest on the state forestlands.
Bettinger said timber planning requires each portion of land to be looked at individually. Plans are then developed based on the landowner’s objectives, as well as the type of soils, land slope and number of trees per acre.
“A plan is a guide. It does include guarantees,” he said. “It’s a model of risk.”
Bettinger said an issue with the harvest-and-habitat alternative modeling is that it would likely lead to peaks and troughs of timber sales, which the forest management plan hopes to avoid. Like Weiskittel, he said the modeling is 15 years old and new data should be run to get more up-to-date information.
“A lot of things have happened in the last 15 years,” he said.
The trial is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, with Daugherty still on the witness stand.