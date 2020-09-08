Wyden looks to tumultuous end of 2020 Senate Session

The best solution, he said, is to revive and extend the $600 unemployment benefit.

“Millions of people are able to pay rent and buy groceries,” he said. “The $600 was every week. And it was spent locally."

Besides coronavirus relief, Wyden said his other top priority was ensuring a fair and transparent vote for president and other offices in November.

Wyden criticized recent cuts and changes at the U.S. Postal Service as at the very least ill-timed. Americans need to have confidence in the mail system at a time when a highly-infectious disease makes going to physical polling places difficult and possibly dangerous for some Americans.

Wyden pointed to Oregon's "vote by mail" system as a bipartisan success that should be embraced by other states — at least during the pandemic.

"In Oregon we have had it for 20 years,” Wyden said. “I was the first senator elected with just vote by mail," Wyden said. "Gordon Smith, a Republican, was the second. We have built a system and it works."

Wyden said the likelihood of delays in action on any legislation increases each week the election draws closer. With both Republicans and Democrats running largely on the issues of the economy and coronavirus, no one wants to be seen as compromising.