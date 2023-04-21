Oregon is one of 19 states with a red-flag law, which allows for temporary firearm removal from individuals believed to be at risk of harming themselves or others.

States took millions to enact red-flag gun laws, but many still won't pass them A Lee Enterprises review reveals that lawmakers in 31 states have not passed red-flag laws even as most of those states received federal funding through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The policy, which took effect in Oregon back in 2018, is one that gun-safety advocates are pushing for in other states once again across the U.S. in the aftermath of the late March Nashville school shooting, which killed six people.

The policy has bipartisan appeal with some Republicans in favor of it, but second-amendment advocates including the National Rifle Association have been fighting against the law.

Oregon’s extreme risk protection order law allows family or household members, along with law enforcement officers, to petition courts for a gun removal order that would apply for up to one year.

The petitioner “must file a sworn affidavit alleging that the respondent represents risk in the near future, including an imminent risk, of suicide or of causing physical injury to another person,” according to Giffords Law Center.

Most of Oregon’s congressional delegation voted for the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which provided states funding to implement or create red-flag laws. All voted in favor of it except for the state’s lone Republican congressman, Rep. Cliff Bentz.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden cheered the law after its passage, saying it contains “important measures to improve mental health in America.”

“For too long, Oregonians and families across the country have been forced to live in constant fear of gun violence terrorizing their communities,” Wyden said in 2022. “I am saddened that it took so many tragedies and needless deaths to reach this milestone. It is critical that this bill is the beginning, not the end, of the essential work to create rational gun safety laws in America. Oregon applied for and was awarded $3.1 million in funding after the bill was signed by President Joe Biden.

The state hasn’t decided how it will use the funding yet, according to its federal application. The state is “actively seeking statewide input as to how the state should further prioritize.”

It will award grants “following robust discussion of how to prioritize program areas based on Oregon-specific gun violence reduction needs,” according to the federal application.

Oregon has the 16th-lowest firearm mortality rates in the U.S. as of 2020, according to federal data, with 13 deaths per 100,000 people. There were 592 total firearm deaths in the state in 2020.