Oregon lawmakers move ahead with special-session bills

“Practically every agency with general fund was reduced,” John Borden, a legislative fiscal analyst, told the committee.

Unlike the original budget-balancing plan, the main bill will leave open two state prisons.

Shutter Creek Correctional Institution, a 260-bed minimum-security prison in North Bend, would have closed in September. Warner Creek Correctional Facility, a 400-bed minimum-security prison near Lakeview, was scheduled for closure at the end of the budget cycle in mid-2021.

The main bill also would leave an ending balance of about $100 million, down from the nearly $1 billion projected for mid-2021, before the pandemic resulted in shutdowns of business activity and public life and ate into tax collections.

The Emergency Board, which consists of 20 lawmakers who handle budget matters between sessions, will have $200 million more for pandemic and wildfire emergencies. The state emergency fund was down to $10.3 million.

Unemployment claims

The main special-session committee cleared two of three bills relating to unemployment claims.