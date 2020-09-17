One-of-a-kind fire insurance will kick in for Oregon

The back-to-back years of payouts led Lloyd's of London to nearly double the premium from $2 million to $3.75 million. The deductible rose from $20 million to $50 million. The amount Lloyd's would pay out remained at $25 million.

In the debate over keeping or dropping the coverage, supporters noted that the 2014 fires had a total cost of $75 million. Some state lawmakers argued for a state trust fund of up to $60 million to pay for fire costs directly. Supporters of continuing the policy noted that the state's total price was over $75 million. Both sides were concerned that during tight budget years, the fund could be raided for other purposes.

After a debate in the Legislature and governor's office, the decision was made to continue with the policy at the higher cost.

The Oregon Department of Forestry is responsible for about half the forested land in the state, approximately 16 million acres. The state is the key firefighting agency on areas controlled by the Bureau of Land Management, along with county timberlands and private property.

Lloyd's is not an insurance company, but a corporation created by an Act of Parliament in 1871. It oversees a market underwritten by 90 syndicate members — corporations, investment funds, and wealthy individuals who are called "The Names."