McLeod-Skinner isn’t done with politics, despite two defeats

“She was speaking to a group in Portland and she said ‘I’m going to say things people from Portland probably don’t want to hear,’” Keny-Guyer said. “I adored her and I am not someone to say they adore people running for political office. She was just such a bright light.”

McLeod-Skinner knew that she would not be alone in the race. She filed as early as possible, in September 2019. That same day, Sen. Mark Hass, D-Beaverton, got into the race. House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson, D-Portland, was expected to run for attorney general. But when the incumbent, Ellen Rosenblum, filed for re-election, Williamson filed for the Secretary of State race.

By being the non-Portland area, non-legislator, and non-partisan candidate, McLeod-Skinner might be able to win the party’s nomination if Hass and Williamson split the metro area vote.

Then came a bombshell: Walden announced in late October that he would not run for re-election. His House seat would be open for the first time in more than 20 years. A cascade of calls, e-mails and texts came into McLeod-Skinner, urging her to change plans and run for Congress again. After considering her options for a few days, McLeod-Skinner decided to stay in the Secretary of State race.