Legislature will hold special session about — and amid — pandemic

"Legislators have an essential duty to show up when our neighbors need it most," she said. "I am confident that robust safety protocols will be in place to ensure the health and well-being of everyone.”

Oregon and other state legislatures around the nation have watched as the Republican-led U.S. Senate and the Democratic-led U.S. House have been unable to reach consensus on relief legislation that must also be signed by President Donald Trump.

Among the issues hanging up federal action is a debate over the size of federal unemployment benefits, which had added $600 a week to state aid this year. The aid is set to die after Dec. 31 and Republicans want no more than $300 per week in any renewal.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, said Republican leadership of the Senate wanted to give people less money at a time when the crisis was worsening.

“Millions of workers are thousands of dollars behind on their rent and utilities," he said. "The pandemic is worse than it has ever been. The $600 boost saved the economy and lifted millions of families out of poverty."

Even if there is no action by the end of the year, Brown said the state still needs a massive infusion of federal dollars to head off financial collapse for many residents and businesses.