Health-care and retail workers press on without adequate PPE

Some nurses in Central Oregon wear the same N95 protective mask for three weeks straight, according to Sarah Laslett, executive director of the Oregon Nurses Association. Portland nurses wear swim goggles as partial protection. Some hospitals are storing used masks in bags or bins until the coronavirus no longer is considered viable and then reusing the masks.

Irene Hunt of Springfield said she and other home-care workers have not been provided with masks, gowns or other protective equipment. Neither can they find them in stores to buy on their own. They also worry about running out of gloves.

She has used a homemade mask, provided by her church, in an attempt to protect both herself and her clients. Worried about becoming infected, she has sent her daughter to temporarily live with a relative.

A Fred Meyer worker in Salem said many customers violate social distancing requirements and don’t cover their coughs or sneezes.

Rick Miller, head of the Avamere group of nursing homes and other care facilities, said his employees have resorted to using bandanas as face masks and wearing ponchos or oversize men’s shirts as gowns.

Sen. Jeff Merkley noted that Oregon has quickly gone from averaging 10 new cases a day to over 60.