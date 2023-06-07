The Oregon Employment Department has set minimum and maximum benefits for unemployment and the new paid leave program for the coming year.

All benefit levels are based on the state’s average weekly wage, which the agency says went up from $1,224.82 to $1,269.69. The base is from July 1 of this year through June 30, 2024.

Starting July 2, the minimum weekly benefit amount for new unemployment insurance claims will go from $183 to $190 per week, and the maximum weekly benefit amount will go from $783 to $813 per week. This increase only affects claims filed July 2 or later. People who file new unemployment insurance claims before July 2 will continue to receive the same benefit amount.

The minimum weekly benefit amount is 15% of the state average weekly wage, and the maximum is 64%. During the most recent quarter, 11.5% of recipients received the minimum weekly benefit amount, and 24.5% received the maximum.

For Paid Leave Oregon, when benefits start in September, the minimum weekly benefit amount will be $63.48, and the maximum will be $1,523.63.

The minimum weekly benefit amount is 5% of the state average weekly wage, and the maximum is 120%.

Paid Leave Oregon calculates weekly benefit amounts based on how much the employee earns on average in a week and how much leave they take in a week, so the amount is different for every employee. Lower wage earners will generally receive more of their usual wages than higher wage earners.

The Oregon Legislature approved a paid leave program in 2019, and in 2021, extended the starting dates for collection of employee and employer contributions and payment of benefits. The Employment Department started collections on Jan. 1, and will begin the first benefit payments Sept. 3.