Employment Department: Some Work Share recipients were overpaid

The acting director of the Oregon Employment Department confirmed Wednesday that overpayments have been made to some people who are working reduced hours, but who also draw unemployment benefits under a state program that offsets their wage losses.

David Gerstenfeld said errors are inevitable in the Work Share program, which relies on manual data entries by employees into the agency’s three-decade-old computer system that generates payments.

When he took over as acting director June 1, after Gov. Kate Brown requested and received the resignation of his predecessor, the agency reported that Work Share covered 168 participating employers and 3,000 workers in the previous 12 months. Gerstenfeld said the current Work Share figures are 1,500 participating employers and 52,000 workers.

From a low of four employees earlier this year, Gerstenfeld said about 100 within his agency are assigned now to Work Share.

“We know there are some overpayments; there always are,” Gerstenfeld said in a weekly conference call with reporters. “It’s probably going to be at an increased rate, because we have so many new employees who don’t have as much experience and we are working so hard to get so many people their benefits with a number of brand-new programs.”