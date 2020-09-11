Dozens missing amid a million burned acres in Oregon

The other large fire that is far from extinguished is the 136,000-acre Slater Fire, which has burned from Siskiyou County in California into Josephine County in Oregon.

Grafe said firefighters have contained other smaller fires that they are now looking to work to extinguish and get "off the map" so that resources can be sent to fight the larger blazes. Fires that officials believed they can soon put out include the Echo Mountain Fire near Lincoln City, and fires near Bay City in Tillamook County and Coos Bay. Also on their way to being extinguished are remnants of the Almeda Fire in Jackson County, the Two-Four-Two Fire in Klamath County, and a fire near Newberg in Yamhill County.

Reinforcements are on the way for the 3,000 firefighters across the state. Crews from Utah, Canada, the active duty Army, plus federal agencies have started arriving. The goal is to double the number of crews over the next few weeks. Efforts are being made to keep those on the line from having to leave or sacrifice their careers. About one-third are college students who work for private firefighting contractors with the state. Brown has asked universities and community colleges to not penalize them for missing the beginning of the fall semester while they are on duty.