Brown defends Oregon's giving vaccine priority to teachers

While noting on Friday that school-age children are not in danger of widespread severe illness or death, Brown said the damage was deep enough that it warranted what she cast as a brief diversion of vaccine to jump-start education.

"It's really pretty simple," Brown said of her priorities. "I am using every single tool I have to get kids back into the classroom this school year."

Several studies have shown that students are losing ground because of remote learning. Schools also ensure access to meals for some and safeguard against child abuse because someone is seeing the student regularly outside of their home.

But Brown could not quantify the impact of reopening schools next month compared to May or later.

Courtney Campbell, a medical ethicist at Oregon State University, told Oregon Public Broadcasting that Brown deserves credit for making sure that COVID-19 resources reach underserved communities and those that have been disproportionately harmed by the pandemic. Black and Hispanic residents have a higher risk of infection due to having less access to quality health care, being in crowded housing conditions more frequently, and a higher incidence of having jobs that cannot be done remotely.