STARS seeks art proposals

LEBANON — Samaritan Treatment & Recovery Services, located in the Barbara & Larry Mullins Center, is seeking art to furnish the new $4 million, 10,000-square-foot building that opened this summer.

The Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation will purchase art, as well as accept donations from both artists and collectors. Art will be placed throughout the building in both inpatient and outpatient program units.

Priority will be given to artists who live in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties. Artists with a strong connection to the county will also be considered.

Additionally, all artwork selected must be suitable for a healing environment, positively affect residents, promote a calming response and avoid imagery that could be considered threatening or dangerous. Pieces must also comply with infection control procedures.

Guidelines for submissions can be viewed at samhealth.org/STARSArtGuidelines, and an application can be downloaded at samhealth.org/STARSArtApplication.

Deadline to submit proposals, including photos of the artwork available, should be sent to the STARS Art Advisory Committee at ArtsCare@samhealth.org no later than Oct. 30. Artists will be notified of award selections in December.

For more information, contact Sara Krainik, ArtsCare coordinator, at 541-768-6762.

