The sixth annual Spring Hill North Albany Car Show will be held Sunday, July 15, on the 10th fairway of the Spring Hill Golf Club.
The show, that drew nearly 200 entries last year, is free to the public. Proceeds benefit the South Willamette Valley Honor Flight program.
“Last year, we donated more than $6,600 and paid for six veterans’ trips,” said volunteer Dave Faller.
Entry fee is $20 and includes a shirt. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the show will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Awards will be presented at 2 p.m.
Cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome.
“We will have five food vendors on site,” Faller said.
The show is presented by Lassen Chevrolet-Toyota and the Pendley Group with Re/Max Integrity.
For more information, call Faller at 541-619-7319.
