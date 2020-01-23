Sprenger bill targets masked rioters

State Rep. Sherrie Sprenger, R-Scio, plans to introduce a bill in the upcoming legislative short session that would increase penalties for protesters found to have an intent to start a riot or commit a crime.

Under Oregon law, rioting means acting “with five or more other persons ... in tumultuous and violent conduct and thereby intentionally or recklessly [creating] a grave risk of causing public alarm." Offenders could be sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined up to $250,000.

Sprenger’s bill adds penalties of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if riot participants are wearing masks that partially or fully conceal their faces. She said she'd been contacted by many people concerned about rioting in Portland after incidents involving anti-fascist and far-right groups.

“In recent years we have seen an alarming increase of violent riots in Oregon,” she said. “As a former sheriff’s deputy, I know how important it is for law enforcement to be able to accurately and swiftly identify those who are involved in inciting these riots and committing crimes.”