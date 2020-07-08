Sportsman's Holiday cruise, queen's coronation set

SWEET HOME — Sweet Home will celebrate Sportsman’s Holiday this week with an abbreviated schedule of events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to be able to stay connected responsibly,” said Chamber of Commerce board member Christie Duncan. “Guidelines are in place to maintain social distancing but have a lot of fun.”
Classic Car Cruise
A “Cut the Gut” car cruise sponsored by Icebox Performance will start at 6 p.m. Thursday. Registrations start at 5 p.m. at 1576 Long St. (parking lot north of Sweet Home High School) but organizers prefer that participants preregister online at www.cutthegutcruise.com.
Participants will each get a “passport” and collect stamps at checkpoints along the route. Those who turn in completed cards will have chances to win prizes.
Cruisers can purchase as many passports as they want.
Queen’s coronation
A Sportsman’s Holiday queen will be crowned at a banquet at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Hope Church, 890 Mountain View Road, Sweet Home.
The event is limited to 100 people.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with coronation at 5:30 p.m. and a dinner to follow.
Tickets are $20. Contact Nancy Patton by calling 541-409-4276.
The 2020 Sportsman’s Holiday Court princesses are Kaitlyn Victor, Katie Robeck, O’Rian Offutt, Jillian Lynn, Olivia Martineau, Addy Gilmore, Natali Chaser, Brenna Boyd and Becky Belcher.
All will be seniors at Sweet Home High School.
Becky Belcher is the daughter of Sonja and Richard Belcher.
She enjoys playing basketball, is a member of the SHHS forestry team and state vice president of the Future Natural Business Leaders.
She enjoys hiking, fishing and cooking.
After high school, she plans to study medical ultrasound at Umpqua Community College.
Brenna Boyd is the daughter of Brett and Laurie Boyd.
She is a cheerleader, enjoys hanging out with her friends and helps with child care at her church.
After high school, she plans to study early childhood education in college.
Natali Chase is the daughter of Tim Chase and Lisa Chase.
She participates in wind ensemble, choir, theater, Key Club, the Youth Advisory Council and the Youth Watershed Council.
She is a member of the National Honor Society and earned the Outstanding Musical Performance and Theatrical Performance honors.
She plans to study nursing at LBCC and OSU to become a pediatric nurse.
Addy Gilmore is the daughter of Matt and Emily Gilmore.
She is a national silver medalist in photography in the 2017 Scholastic Art and Writing Contest.
She volunteers at Foster Elementary School fundraisers.
Addy plans to attend LBCC and study psychology.
Jillian Lynn is the daughter of Jami Snyder and Jeff Lynn.
She competes in basketball and track and field, is a cheerleader, a member of the Key Club, Youth Advisory Council and Health Occupations Club.
She enjoys assisting with blood drives and appearances by McGruff the Crime Fighting Dog and the Easter Bunny.
She plans to become an occupational therapist.
Olivia Martineau is the daughter of Aaron and Shelly Martineau.
She participates in soccer, swimming, track and choir and is a member of the National Honor Society.
She enjoys calligraphy and playing the ukulele, banjo, guitar and organ.
She also participates in 4-H and with her church youth program.
Olivia plans to attend Brigham Young University and become a dental hygienist.
O’Rian Offutt is the daughter of Jessica Labrum and Bryan Offutt.
She is active on the dance and golf teams, Key Club and cheerleading.
She enjoys hiking and taking road trips.
O’Rian plans to attend Oregon State University and become an orthodontist.
Katie Robeck is the daughter of Cindi and Mike Robeck.
She plays soccer and basketball and is a member of Key Club.
She enjoys traveling and seeing new places.
Kaitlyn Victor is the daughter of Suzanne Smith and Anthony Victor.
She is a member of the Huskiette dance team, is a cheerleader, on the yearbook and newspaper staffs, editor of the Timber Echo and earned the Academic All-American Award.
She plans to study accelerated surgical technology at LBCC and become a midwife.
Communitywide garage sale
A communitywide garage sale will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.
“We thought it would be fun to end the week on a positive note,” said Diana Kelly of the Chamber of Commerce.
To locate sales, visit the Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and look under the events calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!