Sportsman Show scheduled Feb. 14-15

The 2020 Willamette Sportsman Show will be held Friday through Sunday, Feb. 14-16, at the Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E, Albany.

The show will run from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The family event, now in its seventh year, features activities for kids, including gold panning, a climbing wall, a casting pond and Airsoft shooting. Among this year's highlights are a barbecue championship featuring chicken, brisket, pork, ribs, and everyone's favorite: bacon, with even a Bacon Championship People's Choice award.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday, patrons may purchase tokens to sample the various barbecue offerings from more than 15 pit masters, plus the bacon recipes. The winner of the barbecue Grand Championship will attend the World Championships in Kansas City, Missouri.

Concessions will be available as well.

Admission is $7. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free, and parking is free.

For more information, visit willamettesportsmanshow.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0