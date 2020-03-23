Sportsman's Holiday court eager for area events

SWEET HOME — Nine Sportsman’s Holiday Court princesses are eagerly anticipating attending area events over the next few months, although they aren’t sure which ones will be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, chaperone Kristina Mathers said.
Gatherings of more than 25 people at a time have been banned in Oregon.
“We’ve got a very busy schedule ahead of us,” Mathers said. “We have already attended a Business After Hours event in Sweet Home and had planned to attend the annual Community Awards Banquet, but it has been postponed.”
The annual Sportsman’s Holiday celebration is scheduled for week of July 5-12.
Court members are Kaitlyn Victor, Katie Robeck, O’Rian Offutt, Jillian Lynn, Olivia Martineau, Addy Gilmore, Natali Chase, Brenna Boyd and Becky Belcher.
All are juniors at Sweet Home High School.
Mathers said still on the young women’s agenda is participation at the annual Strawberry Festival in Lebanon, Scio Lamb and Wool Festival and Pioneer Picnic in Brownsville.
Mathers said 15 girls attended a court information session in February where they learned what is expected of court participants, were taught how to write a resume’ and heard a talk about self-worth.
“This is an outstanding group of girls,” Mathers said. “Their applications were outstanding and we have a very active group of parents.”
Becky Belcher, 16, is the daughter of Sonja and Richard Belcher.
She lays basketball, is a member of the SHHS forestry team and is state vice-president of the Future Natural Business Leaders.
She has earned the top Jill award in forestry, was named overall technical forester and earned a school ESPY award.
Becky enjoys hiking, fishing and cooking.
Becky said she tried out for the court because, “I wanted to work on my speaking skills and learn how to be more involved in my community. I am really excited about making a connection with girls on the court during events we attend throughout the year.”
After high school, Becky plans to enroll in the medical ultrasound program at Umpqua Community College.
Brenna Boyd, 17, is the daughter of Brett and Laurie Boyd.
She is a cheerleader and has been on the honor roll. Brenna enjoys “hanging out with friends” and she helps with child care at her church.
“I want to be more involved in my community and be a positive influence on children,” she said.
After high school, Brenna plans to study early childhood education in college.
“Before I settle down with a family, I want to travel. It would be an amazing experience and I would enjoy learning about other cultures.”
Natali Chase, 17, is the daughter of Tim Chase and Lisa Chase.
She participates in wind ensemble, choir, theater, Key Club, Youth Advisory Council and Youth Watershed Council.
Natali is a member of the National Honor Society and earned the Outstanding Musical Performance and Outstanding Theatrical Performance honors.
Natali enjoys assisting her mother in training Search and Rescue K9s and at the Zombie Zoup Run fundraiser.
“I have always loved Sweet Home,” Natali said. “I want to get to know the people of the community better.”
Natali plans to earning a nursing degree at LBCC and OSU.
Her long-term plans are to become a pediatric nurse.
Addy Gilmore, 16, is the daughter of Matt and Emily Gilmore.
She is a three-time ESPY award recipient and earned a National Silver Medal in photography in the 2017 Scholastic Art and Writing contest.
“I love to enjoy our town’s wonders, especially the lakes,” Addy said. “I also like to bake cookies for my friends and spread kindness.”
Addy volunteers at Foster Elementary School fundraisers.
“I enjoy giving back to our wonderful community and making new connections that teach us how our beautiful town works as a big family.”
After high school, Addy plans to attend LBCC and work toward a degree in psychology.
Her long-term goal is to “work in the psychology field and help as many people as I can.”
Jillian Lynn, 17, is the daughter of Jami Snyder and Jeff Lynn.
She participates in basketball and track, is a cheerleader and a member of the Key Club, Youth Advisory Council and Health Occupations Club.
Jillian is on the honor rol and has kept a 4.0 grade point average since her sophomore year.
“I love to go hiking and play basketball,” Jillian said.
Jillian assists with blood drives, McGruff the Crime Fighting Dog, the Easter Bunny at Sankey Park and canned food drives at Hawthorne Elementary School.
“I love to get involved in the community and be a part of a grup that supports our town,” she said.
She plans to become an occupational therapist.
Olivia Martineau, 17, is the daughter of Aaron and Shelly Martineau.
She is active in soccer, swimming, track and choir and a member of the National Honor Society.
Olivia enjoy calligraphy and playing the ukulele, banjo, guitar and organ.
Olivia also participates in 4-H and her church youth program.
“I thought it would be an awesome opportunity to help the community and get to know Sweet Home better,” Olivia said of her court participation.
Olivia would like to attend Brigham Young University and become a dental hygienist.
O’Rian Offutt, 16, is the daughter of Jessica Labrum and Bryan Offutt.
She is active in dance, golf and Key Club and is a cheerleader.
O’Rian enjoys hiking and going on road trips.
“I hope to inspire young girls to do these kinds of things like the princesses did when I was younger,” O’Rian said. “This is a good way to take part in my community and give back.”
O’Rian plans to attend Oregon State and then go to dental school to become an orthodontist.
Katie Robeck, 16, is the daughter of Cindi and Mike Robeck.
She participates in soccer, basketball and Key Club.
Katie earned the coaches award in soccer as a freshman, is on the honor roll and has perfect attendance.
“My main hobby is club soccer and I spend nearly all of my free time doing that,” Katie said. “I also enjoy traveling and going on road trips. My favorite place so far has been La Paz, Mexico.”
Katie said she went out for the court because, “It is a good opportunity for me to grow as a person and help the community. The court gives you a chance to develop yourself and community/state. I want to make a difference and have an impact on something around me.”
Katie plans to play soccer in college, where she will major in psychology or criminal justice with a long-term goal of becoming a fingerprint specialist or forensic examiner.
Kaitlyn Victor, 16, is the daughter of Suzanne Smith and Anthony Victor.
She is a member of the Huskiette dance team, is a cheerleader, on the yearbook staff and newspaper staffs, a member of Key Club and the Health Occupations Club.
Kaitlyn is a member of the National Honor Society, has been a two-year captain of the dance team, editor of the Timber Echo yearbook, earned the Academic All-American Award and was named most valuable dancer.
She is also a member of the Youth Advisory Council.
“I want to get more involved in the community,” Kaitlyn said. “I feel like there is so much to this little town that we don’t get the chance to see on a day-to-day basis. I see the court as an opportunity to change that. I want to learn and educate others about all of the parts of our city that are just as important as the larger businesses, but we might not know about as we drive to and from work and school each day.”
Kaitlyn plans to attend LBCC’s accelerated surgical technology program after high school, then attend nursing school. Her long-term goal is to become a mid-wife.
